Josh Hart will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Hart produced 11 points and three steals in a 146-122 loss against the Bucks.

Below we will dive into Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 9.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 16.9 17.7 PR -- 14.4 15.2



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.1 per contest.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 108.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.5 assists per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 43 16 9 3 3 0 1 10/25/2023 22 7 6 0 2 0 0

