The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 146-122 loss against the Bucks, Randle tallied 41 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.5 24.9 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 9.6 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.1 PRA -- 37 40.6 PR -- 31.5 34.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.8.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, giving up 108.1 points per game.

The Celtics concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 23.5 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 38 25 9 5 2 0 0 10/25/2023 34 14 11 7 3 0 2

