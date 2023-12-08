The Boston Celtics (15-5) will host the New York Knicks (12-8) after victories in nine home games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 108.1 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +168 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 21st in league, and conceding 107.5 per outing, third in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.

These teams score 228 points per game combined, 7.5 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 215.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has put together an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Celtics +375 +150 -

