The Boston Celtics (15-5) are home in Atlantic Division play against the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this season.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 6.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while delivering 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 18.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Derrick White averages 14.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Knicks 116.5 Points Avg. 111.5 108.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.5 47.4% Field Goal % 44.8% 36.2% Three Point % 37.5%

