Knicks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-5) host the New York Knicks (12-8) after winning nine straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|220.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 219 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New York has an 11-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Knicks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Knicks Prediction
|Celtics vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Knicks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|12
|60%
|116.5
|228
|108.1
|215.6
|226.8
|Knicks
|9
|45%
|111.5
|228
|107.5
|215.6
|221.4
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over seven times.
- New York has been better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (4-5-0) this season.
- The Knicks' 111.5 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 108.1 the Celtics give up.
- New York has put together a 10-3 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.
Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|11-9
|0-1
|10-10
|Celtics
|10-10
|8-6
|9-11
Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Knicks
|Celtics
|111.5
|116.5
|21
|9
|10-3
|10-7
|11-2
|14-3
|107.5
|108.1
|3
|4
|10-7
|9-4
|11-6
|12-1
