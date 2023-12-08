The Boston Celtics (15-5) host the New York Knicks (12-8) after winning nine straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 220.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season is 219 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New York has an 11-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

New York has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Knicks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 12 60% 116.5 228 108.1 215.6 226.8 Knicks 9 45% 111.5 228 107.5 215.6 221.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over seven times.

New York has been better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (4-5-0) this season.

The Knicks' 111.5 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 108.1 the Celtics give up.

New York has put together a 10-3 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Knicks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 11-9 0-1 10-10 Celtics 10-10 8-6 9-11

Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Knicks Celtics 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.5 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-7 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 107.5 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-4 11-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

