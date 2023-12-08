The New York Knicks' (12-8) injury report has two players listed heading into a Friday, December 8 matchup with the Boston Celtics (15-5) at TD Garden. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks enter this matchup on the heels of a 146-122 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. Julius Randle scored 41 points in the Knicks' loss, leading the team.

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Illness 1 0.4 0.1 Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 2 1 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.