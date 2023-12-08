The Boston Celtics (15-5) will attempt to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-8) on December 8, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Knicks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

New York has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 108.1 the Celtics give up.

New York is 11-2 when it scores more than 108.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (111.7 per game) than away (111.3). And they are allowing less at home (103.2) than on the road (111).

In 2023-24 New York is giving up 7.8 fewer points per game at home (103.2) than away (111).

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.1 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (23.4).

