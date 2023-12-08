How to Watch the Knicks vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (15-5) will attempt to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-8) on December 8, 2023 at TD Garden.
Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
- New York has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 108.1 the Celtics give up.
- New York is 11-2 when it scores more than 108.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (111.7 per game) than away (111.3). And they are allowing less at home (103.2) than on the road (111).
- In 2023-24 New York is giving up 7.8 fewer points per game at home (103.2) than away (111).
- At home the Knicks are picking up 23.1 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (23.4).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaQuan Jeffries
|Questionable
|Illness
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
