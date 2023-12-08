Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle and others in the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks matchup at TD Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Randle's 21.5 points per game is the same as Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Randle's assist average -- 5.5 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Jalen Brunson's 24.9 points per game average is 0.4 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Brunson's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 5.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: +102)

Mitchell Robinson is posting six points per game, 0.5 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 10.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Friday's over/under for Tatum is 27.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 27.6.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points per game this season, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

