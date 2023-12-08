TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (15-5) and New York Knicks (12-8) will square off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jaylen Brown and Julius Randle are players to watch for the Celtics and Knicks, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on NBA TV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks lost their previous game to the Bucks, 146-122, on Tuesday. Randle was their leading scorer with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 41 6 5 0 0 2 Jalen Brunson 24 3 6 1 0 0 RJ Barrett 23 8 1 0 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson contributes with 24.9 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists.

Mitchell Robinson averages 6 points, 10.4 boards and 0.7 assists, making 57.6% of his shots from the field.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15 points, 3 boards and 2.9 assists, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Josh Hart averages 8.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 24.9 9.6 6.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Jalen Brunson 27.2 4.1 6.8 0.9 0.1 3.7 Mitchell Robinson 5.4 9.4 0.8 1.7 1.7 0 Josh Hart 9.5 5.7 2.5 1.2 0.5 1.1 Immanuel Quickley 15.4 2.3 1.9 0.4 0.2 2.1

