Friday's college basketball slate includes one game with MAAC teams in action. That matchup? The Canisius Golden Griffins squaring off against the Binghamton Bearcats.

MAAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Canisius Golden Griffins at Binghamton Bearcats 6:07 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

