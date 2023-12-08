Friday's game between the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with Manhattan securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-5.5)

Manhattan (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Manhattan has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Jaspers are 4-3-0 and the Knights are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have a -95 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 65.0 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and are giving up 76.9 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball.

Manhattan ranks 324th in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 fewer than the 38.0 its opponents average.

Manhattan knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Jaspers average 80.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (355th in college basketball), and give up 95.3 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

Manhattan forces 12.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (295th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.