The Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, three percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Knights allow to opponents.

Manhattan has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Knights are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jaspers sit at 324th.

The Jaspers score 15.3 fewer points per game (65) than the Knights allow (80.3).

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan scored 68.5 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Jaspers surrendered 1.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than when playing on the road (71.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Manhattan performed worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 36.4% percentage in road games.

