Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 15.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Brett Rumpell: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|191st
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
