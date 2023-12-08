The Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 15.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Brett Rumpell: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaquil Bender: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Winston: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 77.4 47th 191st 70.4 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.2 85th 237th 12.3 Assists 14.7 62nd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

