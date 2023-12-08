The Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) are favored by 2 points against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Manhattan -2 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Manhattan and its opponents have combined to total more than 151.5 points.

Manhattan has an average total of 141.9 in its contests this year, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jaspers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Manhattan will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Jaspers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -130.

The implied probability of a win from Manhattan, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Manhattan 2 28.6% 65.0 148.2 76.9 157.2 137.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 50% 83.2 148.2 80.3 157.2 151.6

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The 65.0 points per game the Jaspers put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Knights give up (80.3).

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Manhattan 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 4-4-0 3-4 5-3-0

Manhattan vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Manhattan Fairleigh Dickinson 5-9 Home Record 10-5 6-7 Away Record 8-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 10-2-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

