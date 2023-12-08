Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 114-113 win against the Hawks, Bridges totaled 32 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bridges' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.3 26.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.0 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.3 PRA -- 33.5 36.7 PR -- 29.5 32.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Bridges has made 8.5 shots per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

Bridges is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bridges' opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the league, allowing 125.4 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 49.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 29.7 per contest, worst in the league.

The Wizards concede 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 34 27 13 2 2 0 1

