Mitchell Robinson plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Robinson produced two points and two steals in a 146-122 loss versus the Bucks.

In this piece we'll examine Robinson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 6.0 5.4 Rebounds 9.5 10.4 9.4 Assists -- 0.7 0.8 PRA -- 17.1 15.6 PR -- 16.4 14.8



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Celtics

Robinson has taken 4.6 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.1% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's Knicks average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 108.1 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.5 per contest, second in the league.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 33 4 6 1 0 2 1 10/25/2023 22 2 6 1 0 0 2

