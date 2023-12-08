New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johnsville Senior High School at Northville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Northville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnstown Senior High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.