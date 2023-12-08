New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Nassau County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Neck North Senior High School at Farmingdale Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Farmingdale, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity Diocesan High School at Deer Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Deer Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wantagh Senior High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.