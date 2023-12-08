Nets vs. Wizards December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) at 7:30 PM ET .
Nets vs. Wizards Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posts 21.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Royce O'Neale posts 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lonnie Walker IV averages 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The Wizards are getting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- The Wizards are receiving 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Wizards are getting 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.
Nets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Wizards
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124
|47%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|38.9%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
