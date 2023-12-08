On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) at 7:30 PM ET .

Nets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV:

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 21.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lonnie Walker IV averages 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Wizards are getting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

The Wizards are receiving 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Wizards are getting 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.

Nets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Nets Wizards 115.3 Points Avg. 116.1 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 124 47% Field Goal % 48.2% 38.9% Three Point % 34.8%

