The Washington Wizards (3-17) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on YES and MNMT. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -9.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points five times.

The average point total in Brooklyn's games this season is 230.5, nine points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nets have put together a 15-5-0 record against the spread.

Brooklyn has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 5 25% 116.6 233.9 114 239.4 226.1 Wizards 12 60% 117.3 233.9 125.4 239.4 237.1

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Nets' past 10 outings have hit the over.

In home games, Brooklyn owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.750).

The 116.6 points per game the Nets score are 8.8 fewer points than the Wizards give up (125.4).

Brooklyn has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 125.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Nets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 15-5 0-1 11-9 Wizards 10-10 4-4 13-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Nets Wizards 116.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-10 114 Points Allowed (PG) 125.4 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 11-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.