Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (11-9), which currently has four players listed, as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-17) at Barclays Center on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets head into this game on the heels of a 114-113 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. In the Nets' win, Mikal Bridges led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding five rebounds and six assists).

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1 0 0 Noah Clowney PF Questionable Shoulder 0 1 0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Questionable (Calf), Landry Shamet: Questionable (Rib), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

