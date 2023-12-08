Nets vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - December 8
Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (11-9), which currently has four players listed, as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-17) at Barclays Center on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets head into this game on the heels of a 114-113 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. In the Nets' win, Mikal Bridges led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding five rebounds and six assists).
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Clowney
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|0
|1
|0
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Questionable (Calf), Landry Shamet: Questionable (Rib), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MNMT
