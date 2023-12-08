How to Watch the Nets vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (3-17) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Wizards
Nets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Wizards Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.
- The 116.6 points per game the Nets put up are 8.8 fewer points than the Wizards allow (125.4).
- Brooklyn has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 125.4 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 119 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ceding 109.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 120.1.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nets have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 14.9 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 per game and a 41.8% percentage in away games.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
