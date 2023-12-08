The Washington Wizards (3-17) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The 116.6 points per game the Nets put up are 8.8 fewer points than the Wizards allow (125.4).

Brooklyn has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 125.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 119 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ceding 109.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 120.1.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nets have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 14.9 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 per game and a 41.8% percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries