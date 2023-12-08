Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards matchup at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 25.5-point total set for Bridges on Friday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bridges has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Spencer Dinwiddie is putting up 14.6 points per game this season, 1.9 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Dinwiddie has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's over/under for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -208)

The 11.5 points prop bet set for Deni Avdija on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (12.1).

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija has connected on one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

