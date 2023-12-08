Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) take on the Washington Wizards (3-17) at Barclays Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, MNMT

YES, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets topped the Hawks on Wednesday, 114-113. Their top scorer was Bridges with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 32 5 6 0 1 3 Cameron Johnson 17 6 3 1 0 3 Dorian Finney-Smith 15 5 0 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges' numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 4 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 38% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26.4 6 4.3 1.1 0.5 2.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 18.2 4.6 7.4 0.8 0.2 2.4 Cameron Johnson 16.1 6.1 3.4 0.9 0.1 2.6 Nicolas Claxton 11.4 7.7 1.3 0.7 2 0 Royce O'Neale 7.1 3.8 3 1 0.7 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.