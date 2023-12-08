The Washington Wizards (3-17), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (11-9). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-9.5) 238.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-9) 238 -400 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 116.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are giving up 114 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The Wizards have a -163 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game, seventh in the league, and are allowing 125.4 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 233.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 239.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has compiled a 15-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Nets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

