The Washington Wizards (3-17) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023

YES and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo

Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 125 - Wizards 112

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Nets (- 9.5)

Nets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-13.1)

Nets (-13.1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.6

The Wizards (10-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 25% less often than the Nets (15-5-0) this season.

Brooklyn hasn't covered the spread as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more 50% of the time.

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 55% of the time this season (11 out of 20). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (13 out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 7-1, while the Wizards are 2-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are eighth in the NBA with 116.6 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 19th with 114 points allowed per game.

Brooklyn ranks best in the NBA by averaging 48 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.8 allowed per contest).

So far this season, the Nets rank 14th in the league in assists, delivering 26 per game.

Brooklyn ranks worst in the NBA with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Nets have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the NBA in treys per game (15.1) and second-best in three-point percentage (39.1%).

