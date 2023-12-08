The Brooklyn Nets, with Nicolas Claxton, face the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Claxton produced four points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 114-113 win versus the Hawks.

In this article we will dive into Claxton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 11.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 22.4 PR -- 20.7



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Wizards

Claxton has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 4.9% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nets rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 125.4 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 49.6 rebounds per game, worst in the NBA.

Giving up 29.7 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 28 10 13 2 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.