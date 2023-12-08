New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Onondaga County, New York has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesboro Senior High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty American
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fabius-Pompey Senior High School at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
