Onondaga County, New York has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitesboro Senior High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcellus High School at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY Conference: Onondaga - Liberty American

Onondaga - Liberty American How to Stream: Watch Here

Fabius-Pompey Senior High School at Tully JrSr High School