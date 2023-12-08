Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Oswego County, New York today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oswego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandy Creek Senior High School at South Lewis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Turin, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.