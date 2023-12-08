New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oswego County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Oswego County, New York today? We've got what you need.
Oswego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandy Creek Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
