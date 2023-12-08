Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Le Moyne Dolphins versus the Colgate Raiders is one of two games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes a Patriot team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Navy Midshipmen at Dartmouth Big Green
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Colgate Raiders
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.