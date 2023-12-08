The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grimes, in his most recent game, had in a 146-122 loss to the Bucks.

Let's break down Grimes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 5.8 4.5 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 8.3 6.7 PR -- 7.1 5.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Grimes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Celtics

Grimes has taken 5.7 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Grimes' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.8 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 108.1 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the league.

The Celtics allow 23.5 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Quentin Grimes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 28 12 0 1 4 0 0 10/25/2023 23 11 1 0 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.