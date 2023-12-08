RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates will take on the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barrett, in his most recent showing, had 23 points and eight rebounds in a 146-122 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Barrett's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.9 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.1 Assists -- 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 25.4 23.9 PR -- 22.8 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Celtics

Barrett has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 12.7% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's Knicks average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 108.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, allowing 23.5 per game.

Allowing 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 36 24 3 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.