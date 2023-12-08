Royce O'Neale plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 114-113 win versus the Hawks, O'Neale tallied six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on O'Neale's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 8.1 Rebounds -- 5.3 4.4 Assists -- 3.4 3.4 PRA -- 16.8 15.9 PR -- 13.4 12.5 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of O'Neale's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 125.4 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 49.6 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 29.7 assists per game, worst in the league.

Allowing 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Royce O'Neale vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 31 10 6 4 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.