Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saratoga County, New York today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Queensbury Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: South Glens Falls, NY

South Glens Falls, NY Conference: Section 2 - Foothills

Section 2 - Foothills How to Stream: Watch Here

Broadalbin-Perth High School at Schuylerville High School