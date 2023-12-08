If you live in Schoharie County, New York and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Middleburgh JrSr High School at Duanesburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Delanson, NY

Delanson, NY Conference: Section 2 - Western - Mohawk

Section 2 - Western - Mohawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons Senior High School at Schoharie Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Schoharie, NY

Schoharie, NY Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson

Section 2 - Western - Hudson How to Stream: Watch Here

Sharon Springs Central High School at Worcester Central School