Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 114-113 win over the Hawks (his most recent game) Dinwiddie posted 13 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Dinwiddie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.6 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.6 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.4 PRA -- 24.7 30.2 PR -- 18.5 22.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Wizards

Dinwiddie is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the league, conceding 125.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards have allowed 49.6 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, conceding 29.7 assists per game.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 31 12 4 3 0 1 2

