New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in St. Lawrence County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morristown Senior High School at Norwood Norfolk Central School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lisbon, NY
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermon-Dekalb High School at Lisbon Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lisbon, NY
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmon River Central High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Massena, NY
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton Central High School at Franklin Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Malone, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
