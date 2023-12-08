Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in St. Lawrence County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Morristown Senior High School at Norwood Norfolk Central School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 8

5:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lisbon, NY

Lisbon, NY Conference: West

West How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermon-Dekalb High School at Lisbon Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lisbon, NY

Lisbon, NY Conference: West

West How to Stream: Watch Here

Salmon River Central High School at Massena Central High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Massena, NY

Massena, NY Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton Central High School at Franklin Academy High School