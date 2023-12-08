New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Ulster County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhinebeck Senior High School at Saugerties Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Saugerties, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beacon High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
