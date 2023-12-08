New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Washington County, New York today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Edward JR-SR High School at Hartford Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hartford, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.