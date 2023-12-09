Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Fox in that upcoming Rangers-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fox vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:23 on the ice per game.

In three of 14 games this year, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Fox has a point in 11 of 14 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fox goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Fox has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fox Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 14 Games 4 16 Points 2 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.