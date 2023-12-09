Albany vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest between the Albany Great Danes (6-2) and Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 69-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Albany, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Great Danes are coming off of a 56-37 victory over Cent. Conn. St. in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Albany vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Albany vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 69, Marist 51
Other America East Predictions
Albany Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Great Danes beat the Cornell Big Red on the road on November 22 by a score of 57-45.
- Albany has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).
Albany 2023-24 Best Wins
- 57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 231) on November 22
- 76-58 at home over Siena (No. 297) on December 2
- 58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 299) on November 6
- 66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 309) on November 16
- 56-37 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on December 6
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.6 FG%
- Deja Evans: 6.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 31.1 FG%
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Meghan Huerter: 7.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.1 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
