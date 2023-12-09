When the Albany (NY) Great Danes play the Idaho Vandals at 10:00 PM on Saturday, December 9, our computer model predicts the Great Danes will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Albany (NY) vs. Idaho Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-0.9) 52.3 Albany (NY) 27, Idaho 26

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of seven of Great Danes games last season went over the point total.

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, six of Vandals games hit the over.

Great Danes vs. Vandals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 33.2 21.4 20.0 17.0 33.4 21.1 Albany (NY) 30.5 16.8 41.0 13.0 27.1 23.6

