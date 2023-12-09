The Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-3) visit the Idaho Vandals (9-3) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Idaho has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (20th-best with 417.6 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 294.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Albany (NY)'s defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FCS with 16.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 30.5 points per game, which ranks 28th.

Below in this story, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Idaho 364.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (13th) 295.2 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (34th) 128.2 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.8 (37th) 236.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.8 (22nd) 3 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (122nd) 7 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (5th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has racked up 3,041 yards on 57.5% passing while recording 33 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 146 yards with six scores.

Griffin Woodell has run for 801 yards on 154 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also tacked on 23 catches, totaling 206 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Faysal Aden has run for 434 yards across 105 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's 827 receiving yards (63.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions on 58 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has caught 41 passes and compiled 723 receiving yards (55.6 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz's 43 catches (on 41 targets) have netted him 485 yards (37.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has racked up 2,602 yards (216.8 ypg) on 206-of-311 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 190 rushing yards (15.8 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Woods has 1,027 rushing yards on 191 carries with 15 touchdowns.

This season, Nick Romano has carried the ball 104 times for 512 yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's 1,091 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has collected 80 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 45 passes for 527 yards (43.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Terez Traynor's 23 catches have yielded 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Albany (NY) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.