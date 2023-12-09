The Marist Red Foxes (2-3) will play the Albany Great Danes (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Albany vs. Marist Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Albany Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marist Players to Watch

