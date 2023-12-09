How to Watch the Albany vs. Marist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Albany Great Danes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany vs. Marist Scoring Comparison
- The Red Foxes' 57.9 points per game are five more points than the 52.9 the Great Danes give up to opponents.
- Marist has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
- Albany is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Great Danes score only 0.8 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Red Foxes give up (66.9).
- Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Marist is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- This season the Great Danes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Red Foxes give up.
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.6 FG%
- Deja Evans: 6.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 31.1 FG%
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Meghan Huerter: 7.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 79-35
|Maples Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Siena
|W 76-58
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|W 56-37
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/12/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|SEFCU Arena
