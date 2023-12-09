The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Albany Great Danes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes' 57.9 points per game are five more points than the 52.9 the Great Danes give up to opponents.

Marist has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.

Albany is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Great Danes score only 0.8 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Red Foxes give up (66.9).

Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Marist is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

This season the Great Danes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Red Foxes give up.

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.6 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.6 FG% Deja Evans: 6.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 31.1 FG%

6.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 31.1 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 9.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

9.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Meghan Huerter: 7.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

Albany Schedule