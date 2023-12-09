The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Albany Great Danes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Foxes' 57.9 points per game are five more points than the 52.9 the Great Danes give up to opponents.
  • Marist has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
  • Albany is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Great Danes score only 0.8 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Red Foxes give up (66.9).
  • Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Marist is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • This season the Great Danes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Red Foxes give up.

Albany Leaders

  • Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.6 FG%
  • Deja Evans: 6.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 31.1 FG%
  • Helene Haegerstrand: 9.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Meghan Huerter: 7.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Stanford L 79-35 Maples Pavilion
12/2/2023 Siena W 76-58 SEFCU Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. W 56-37 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Marist - SEFCU Arena
12/12/2023 Dartmouth - SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 Stonehill - SEFCU Arena

