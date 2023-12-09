The New York Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Lafreniere interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In seven of 24 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Lafreniere has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lafreniere has an assist in six of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 4 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

