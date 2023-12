America East teams will hit the court across four games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Vermont Catamounts squaring off against the Manhattan Jaspers at Draddy Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Vermont Catamounts at Manhattan Jaspers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UMBC Retrievers at Morgan State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 - Marist Red Foxes at Albany Great Danes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!