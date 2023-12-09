Two streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
  • The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).
  • Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Wisconsin has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.
  • The Badgers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up.
  • Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.5.
  • In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin put up fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
  • At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

