Our projection model predicts the Army Black Knights will defeat the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gillette Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Army vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (28) Army 23, Navy 20

Army Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Black Knights a 59.2% chance to win.

The Black Knights are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Army is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

This year, four of the Black Knights' 10 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 28 points, 18.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Army contests.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

So far this season, the Midshipmen have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Navy is 2-3 against the spread.

In the Midshipmen's 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Navy games this season is 18.4 more points than the point total of 28 for this outing.

Black Knights vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 20.8 22.0 23.3 17 16.5 34.3 Navy 18.3 22.9 21.3 15.2 17.5 29.8

