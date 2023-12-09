Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will play host to the Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 2-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 28.5 in this game.

Army vs. Navy game info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Army vs. Navy statistical matchup

Army Navy 316.6 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (130th) 369.3 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (34th) 209.4 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (14th) 107.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.0 (132nd) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (13th) 17 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (6th)

Army leaders

In 11 games for the Black Knights, Bryson Daily has led the charge with 859 yards (78.1 yards per game) while recording six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 50.0% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's posted in the passing game, Daily has also added 821 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

As a runner, Kanye Udoh has produced 436 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown in 11 games.

In 11 games, Isaiah Alston has turned 20 targets into nine catches, 266 yards and two touchdowns for the Black Knights.

Navy leaders

On the ground, Alex Tecza has five touchdowns and 724 yards (65.8 per game).

In 11 games, Eli Heidenreich has rushed for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Heidenreich has scored four touchdowns, with 15 receptions for 326 yards.

In 11 games, Tai Lavatai has thrown for 522 yards (47.5 per game), with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 53.3%.

On the ground, Lavatai has scored two touchdowns and picked up 171 yards.

